Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for James Serafini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Serafini


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Serafini Obituary
James E. Serafini, 83, of East Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UPMC Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 12, 1936, in East Deer Township to the late James and Yolanda (Innocenzi) Serafini. James lived his entire life in the area. He was a comptroller for Burrell Construction and was in sales at McKean Honda. James was a veteran of the Army and a 1954 graduate of East Deer Frazer High School and studied accounting at Robert Morris University. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa M. Serafini, of East Deer Township; brothers, Terry (Janet) Serafini, of Stuart, Fla., Roger (Kathleen) Serafini, of Logan, Utah, and Robert (Deborah) Serafini, of Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores A. (Curtis) Serafini; and a son, Jeffrey Serafini.
All services for Mr. Serafini will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit Dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -