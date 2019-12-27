|
James E. Serafini, 83, of East Deer Township, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at UPMC Mercy hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 12, 1936, in East Deer Township to the late James and Yolanda (Innocenzi) Serafini. James lived his entire life in the area. He was a comptroller for Burrell Construction and was in sales at McKean Honda. James was a veteran of the Army and a 1954 graduate of East Deer Frazer High School and studied accounting at Robert Morris University. Survivors include his daughter, Lisa M. Serafini, of East Deer Township; brothers, Terry (Janet) Serafini, of Stuart, Fla., Roger (Kathleen) Serafini, of Logan, Utah, and Robert (Deborah) Serafini, of Butler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores A. (Curtis) Serafini; and a son, Jeffrey Serafini.
All services for Mr. Serafini will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019