Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
8:00 PM
James F. Pratt


1961 - 01/30/2020
Jeannette James F. Pratt, 58, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1961, in Jeannette, a son of Harry and Shirley Eckenrode Pratt, also of Jeannette. He attended Lifespring Church in Greensburg. In addition to his parents, he is survived by three children, Anthony Pratt, of Pitcairn, Shane Pratt, of Apollo, and Anna Pirl and her husband, Douglas, of Plum; three grandchildren, Alexa, Rylee and Dexter; three siblings, Ellen Shearer and her husband, Tim, of Wendel, Robin Russak and her husband, Mark, of Saltsburg, and Michael Pratt and his wife, Mary, of Maryland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
