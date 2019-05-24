James "Jim" Fouse, 80, of Taylor School Road, Bridgeport, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Jan. 28, 1939, in North Apollo, a son of the late Wayne Gilmore Fouse and Anna Belle Daugherty Fouse. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Ann Fouse. He is also survived by his children, Jeffrey Ryan Fouse and his wife, Cathy, of Capon Bridge, W.Va., Gregrey Brian Fouse and his wife, Kathleen, of Elizabethtown, Pa., Robert Douglas Fouse and his wife, Bridget, of Bridgeport, W.Va., and Karilynne Sue Pryor and her husband, Randall, of Bridgeport, W.Va.; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Louise Fouse, of Elizabeth, Pa., Helen Pyle, of Elizabethtown, Pa., Ralph Fouse, of Joetown, W.Va., and Doyle (Butch) Fouse, of Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one sister, Martha Daniels; and one brother, Ronald Fouse. Jim was a truck driver dispatcher for Brooke Sharp and also had various positions in many different settings. He was a member of Calvary Bible Church in Mount Joy, Pa. He enjoyed farming, baseball, bowling and roller skating.

Family and friends will be received from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at BURNSIDE FUNERAL HOME, 607 S. Virginia Ave., Bridgeport, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, with Pastor Alan Rosenberger presiding. Interment will be in Hepzibah Cemetery, Taylor County.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019