James G. Ballas, 73, unexpectedly went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Born Aug. 6, 1947, in West Deer Township, James was the son of George R. and Susan Ballas. James was a 1965 West Deer High School graduate. He obtained a bachelor's degree in business from Salem College in West Virginia in 1972. He also studied at Slippery Rock University for business. James was a sports enthusiast, loving to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pitt football, baseball and golf. Above all, James loved his daughter, his country and the family dog, Bentley. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Jaime Lee Ballas; his two sisters, Marie Arvay and Bernadette Leczkowski, with Marie's daughter, Charlene and Bernadette's children, Jeff, Jennifer, and Julie; also cherished by his stepsons, Justin and Brett. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Ursula Church in Hampton Township. Memorial flowers and donations may be made to St. Ursula Parish, 3937 Kirk Ave., Allison Park, PA 15101.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store