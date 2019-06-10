James H. Altman Sr., 75, of Spring Church, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, at his home. He was born Friday, June 18, 1943, in Avonmore and was a son of the late Harold B. and Clara O. Fleeger Altman. Jim was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Apollo. Before his retirement, he was employed by National Roll in Avonmore for 34 years as a finish chipper. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, baking, jigsaw puzzles and watching westerns on TV. Jim also loved woodworking and making crosses for necklaces. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Ann King Altman; three children, Joni L. Keltz and her husband Michael, of Saltsburg, Jodi L. Cornman and her husband Donald, of Clarksburg, and James H. Altman Jr. and his wife Carol, of Girty; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Naomi DeForno and her husband George, of Salina, Janet Chilenski and her husband Eugene, of Indiana, and Norma Keltz and her husband Tom, of North Washington; a brother, Lewis Altman and his wife Minnie, of Avonmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Phil Ramstad officiating. Interment will be private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 10, 2019