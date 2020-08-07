1/
James H. Bentz
1936 - 2020
James Herman Bentz, 84, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, in Cabot. He was born Thursday, Jan. 23, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to the late John E. and Marie Kraus Bentz. James resided most of his life in Buffalo, N.Y., where he was employed as a tool and die setter for Trico Products Corp. After retiring, he lived briefly in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and then made his home in the Cabot area in 2007. He is survived by his three sons, James J. Bentz, of Virginia, and William A. Bentz and Hayes A. Bentz, of West Virginia; two nephews, William J. (Sharon) Bentz and George R. (Joyce) Bentz; as well as other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline Donovan Bentz; his daughter, Jeaninne A. Bentz; his brother, William G. Bentz; and four sisters, Kathleen M. Bentz, Virginia M. Edgar, Rita M. Gustin and Bernadette M. Hoak. To honor James' request, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Cremation services are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Peters F.H. Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242247730
