James Holden Hill, 91, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 24, 2020, at home, with his family and our good Lord by his side. He was born Dec. 25, 1928, in his home in Braeburn, son of the late James R. and Bessie Louise (Coleman) Hill. Aunt Matty Holden raised him after his mother's passing. He lived and raised his family in Lower Burrell. Jim was a graduate of Arnold High School class of 1948. He served in the Air Force, stationed in Sculthrope R.A.F. Station, England from 1950 to December 1955. He was a ball torrent gunner mechanic on the very first Jet Bomber B-45s. After his honorable discharged he worked as an industrial electrician at Braeburn Alloy Steel for 36 years, retiring in 1993. He was a faithful member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder and many years on the property committee. Along with his brothers, Jim was an Eagle Scout and served as an assistant scout master for 19 years for Troop 392 and Troop 556. He assisted his three sons in achieving the Eagle Scout rank. Jim was active in many recreational sports. His passion for archery led him to be a member of Chieftan Archery Club for 15 years where he competed locally and at the state level. Jim enjoyed assisting and serving in youth organizations which led many capacities, starting as a parent helper, manager, coach, field and building maintenance and many years as a player agent, also helping his children and many more that shared a passion for the sports of baseball and softball. He was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He enjoyed doing woodworking and whittling, which he was known for his wooden chains and wooden ducks. He collected Scout and Little League patches and pins. He also collected coins. Jim was married to Dorothy J. Hill for 60 years until her passing in October 2017. Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters; and his loving daughter, Amy L. Hill, in 2019. His survivors include his brother, Harry, of Nebraska; sister, Carol, of Ohio; his children, James R. (Lisa) Hill, Lois (Mark) Boytim, Ken (Mary) Hill and William Hill; grandchildren, Alex (Kelly) Boytim, Sara (Chris) Campbell, Elisa (Matt Albright) Hill, Emily (Jeremy) Kelly, Elaina Hill, Lindsay Hill, Zackery (Karissa) Hill, Shana Hill, Megan Hill and Natalie Hill; and great-grandchildren, Ace Hill, Bryson Kelly and Wyatt Campbell. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service which will be held Saturday, July 11, at Grace Community Presbyterian Church, 2751 Grant St., Lower Burrell, with Pastor Kenneth Foust officiating. Service will be at 11 a.m. Military honors will be provided by the Vandergrift Honor Guard. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500.



