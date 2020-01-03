Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:30 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
James H. Shearer


1929 - 2020
James H. Shearer Obituary
James H. Shearer, 90, of Allegheny Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Quality Life Services, Washington Township. A son of the late Howard L. Shearer and Anna E. (Tench) Shearer, he was born July 28, 1929, in Leechburg. James was a 1948 graduate of Leechburg Area High School and a veteran, having served in the Army. He was employed by Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Bagdad as a slitter operator for 40 years before retirement in 1991. He was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and the former St. Catherine Roman Catholic Church in Leechburg. As an avid woodworker, James liked building a variety of things. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and drawing. Survivors include his son, Keith Shearer (Bonnie), of Lewisville, Texas; his daughter, Karen Golembiesky (Charles), of Allegheny Township; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Howard "Barney" Shearer (Mary) of Allegheny Township; a sister, Barbara Malcolm, of Natrona Heights; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. (Rudari) Shearer in August 2015; and a brother, Jack Shearer.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. A blessing service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenwood Mausoleum, 104 Melwood Road, Lower Burrell.
Condolences to the Shearer family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
