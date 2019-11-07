The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
James H. Sprague Sr.


1968 - 07
James H. Sprague Sr. Obituary
James Howard "Jim" Sprague Sr., 51, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in VAPHS HJ Heinz Campus, Aspinwall. He was born July 14, 1968, in Natrona Heights, son of the late Gary Lee Sprague Sr. and Rachel Flick Sprague Judson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Melissa and SuAnne. He is survived by his children, Hanna, April and James Jr. Sprague; brothers, Gary L. and Dale R. Sprague; good friend, Jeff Kaczor; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Mason Hotel, 240 Washington Blvd., New Kensington. Private burial will be held in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military honors.
All donations may be made in loving memory of Jim to the Joseph J. Cardaro Funeral Home, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019
