Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Murrysville Alliance Church
4130 Old William Penn Highway
Murrysville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Cox


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Cox Obituary
James Jay Cox, 80, of Winchester, Va., formerly of Level Green, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. He was born Sept. 28, 1939, in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of the late Joseph Benjamin Jr. and Agnes (Wise) Cox, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Benjamin Cox. James was a retired electrical engineer for Westinghouse Electric Corporation and a former member of Murrysville Alliance Church. He was an accomplished musician and an outstanding pianist. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (Jones) Cox; his children, Mary Annette (Steven) Millman, James Arthur "Art" (Mary Elizabeth) Cox and Joseph Benjamin (Becky) Cox III; also 15 grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Murrysville Alliance Church, 4130 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, with the Rev. Dan Lawrence, officiating. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -