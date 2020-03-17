|
|
James J. Ferrick Sr., 91, of Gilpin Township, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Brookdale Personal Care Home of Murrysville. A son of the late Stephen Ferrick and Eva (Sluka) Ferrick, he was born June 16, 1928, in Leechburg. James was an Army veteran, having served as a sergeant first class during the Korean War, receiving a Commendation Ribbon with Metal Pendant and Good Conduct Medal. He was employed as a roller for Allegheny Ludlum in Bagdad for more than 40 years before retiring in 1993. At one time, he had been professionally scouted by the Philadelphia Phillies as a catcher. James was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Allegheny Ludlum Retirees' Bowling League. In addition to enjoying bowling, he also liked hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. Survivors include three sons, James J. Ferrick Jr. (Nicki), of Murrysville, Robert S. Ferrick, of Gilpin Township, and William R. Ferrick (Susie Walker), of Sacramento, Calif.; a daughter, Paulette J. Lege (Daniel), of West Leechburg; six grandchildren, Melissa Brown (Russ), Amanda Porter (Rich), Jamie Ferrick, Stephen Ferrick, Molly Ferrick and Noah Ferrick; two great-grandchildren, Brody and Chase Porter; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly J. Ferrick, in January, 2018; great-granddaughters, Emery Elizabeth Porter and Nelly Natalia Porter; and a brother, Paul E. Ferrick. Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10 a.m. until the time of his blessing service beginning at noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Very Rev. Kenneth G. Zaccagnini, VF, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township. His family would like to especially thank Bridges Hospice, Brookdale of Murrysville and Logan Place for the kind and excellent care they provided for James. Condolences to the Ferrick family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.