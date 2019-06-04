James J. Kile, 80, of Renfrew, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, in Cabot, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in Craigsville, Armstrong County, the son of the late James W. and Edith (Cypher) Kile. James was a member of Holy Sepulcher Church. He retired from United Telephone Company in 2000. He was a founding member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance. He also belonged to Happy Hunters, the Knights of Columbus (4th Degree) and numerous bowling and golf leagues. Surviving are his wife of 11 years, Mary (Seabrooke) Schultheis; two daughters, Kimberly (George) Rapsinski, of Butler, and Lisa (Kenneth) Questiaux, of Butler; a son, Jared (Eileen) Kile, of Butler; a stepson, Louie (Melinda) Schultheis, of Cabot; two stepdaughters, Debbie Hutchison, of West Sunbury, and Brenda (Steve) Hogsett, of West Sunbury; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Richard (Judy) Kile, of Carbon Center. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Margaret (Graham) Kile, whom he married June 13, 1959, and who died Aug. 17, 2000.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at YOUNG FUNERAL HOME LTD., 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Holy Sepulcher Church, 1304 E. Cruikshank Road, Butler, PA 16002. Interment will follow in the St. Michael's Cemetery, Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James' passion, Elk Country Visitor Center, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, PA 15821, for the habitat improvements, conservation projects, promoting education and propagation of Pennsylvania's elk herd. www.youngfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 4, 2019