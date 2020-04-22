Home

James K. Riggle


1928 - 2020
James K. Riggle Obituary
James K. Riggle, 91, of the Kepple Hill section of Parks Township, died Friday, April 17, 2020, in the QLS West Haven Manor, Apollo. Born June 3, 1928, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Elmer and Grace Ferguson Riggle. James had been employed by Wean United and Foundry in Vandergrift as a crane operator prior to retiring in 1985 after 38 years of employment. A member of Pleasant View Brethren Church on Kepple Hill, he enjoyed hunting and running triathlons. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Loretta Sappe Riggle, of Kepple Hill; his daughter, Linda (Larry) Wise, of North Apollo; two sons, Robert (Ellen) Riggle, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Thomas (Annette) Riggle, of Parks Township; along with seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Riggle. Due to current heath concerns, all services were private. Interment was in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
