James L. Atkins
1936 - 2020
James L. Atkins, 84, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Peppi's Hospice House in Tucson, Ariz. Jim was born April 7, 1936, in Creighton, to the late James R. and Mildred M. (Bowser) Atkins. He was a veteran of the Air Force and served time in France. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis R. Atkins, whom he married May 5, 1986; his children, David (Kim) Atkins, Jeffrey Atkins, Brian (Debbie) Atkins, Rob (Kit) Woods, Pete Woods and Laurie (Jim Bowen) Woods; and his siblings, LeRoy (Phyllis) Atkins, Ronald (Lorraine) Atkins and Richard (Kathy) Atkins; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; as well as many other adored family members. He was preceded in death by sons, James W. Atkins and Brian Woods; and an infant sister, ValJean Atkins. Jim demonstrated a special faith which inspired him to love and serve God by sharing his faith with many others and leaving lasting impressions of strong dedication to the Lord. Jim loved to travel and visit his children and their families. He will be remembered for his unparalleled laughter. There will be no public visitation. To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice Fund/Peppi's House at https://www.tmcaz.com/medical-programs/hospice/donate-to-tmc-hospice.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.
1315 Chestnut Street
Franklin, PA 16323
(814) 437-3048
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 23, 2020
We are so lucky to have had Jim for a friend. Condolences to his loving family.
Howard & Carol
