James L. Bollinger Sr. Obituary
James Lee Bollinger Sr., 86, of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born Jan. 17, 1933, in Lower Burrell, to the late David and Arietta Bigley Bollinger. James was a bricklayer and he found enjoyment in hunting and gardening. Survivors include his children, James L. Bollinger Jr. and Cindy L. (Dennis) Cline; granddaughters, Jessica, Clarissa, Kylie and Alyssa; sister, Mary Lou Anderson; and his companion of more than 20 years, Donna Jukes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Jeneane L. Faust Bollinger; and his brothers, Harold, Jack and Chuck.
A private viewing was held at the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 2, 2019
