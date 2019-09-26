|
|
James Lewis Young, 88, of Apollo, was promoted to live with his loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Mr. Young was born in Allegheny Township and was the son of the late Clifford K. and Mary Sober Young. Jim honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War period. Jim's passion was farming on his farm that has been in his family dating to right after the Revolutionary War. He was a member of Pine Run Community Church in North Washington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters, Helen Siska, Charlotte Hrydil and Gladys Yurkey; and one great-grandson, James, named in his honor. He is survived by his devoted wife of 64 years, Louetta Young; two daughters, E. Jackie Peake, of Scottsville, Va., and Deborah Owen, of Lynchburg, Va.; a son, James C. Young, of Apollo; and a tribe of six grandsons, one granddaughter, nine great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. At 7 p.m., a brief service will be conducted by minister Marvin Owen and Jackie Peake. A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Vandergrift Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Joshua Strunk officiating.
To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019