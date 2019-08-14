Home

R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-0100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
R J Slater Iv Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1000 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
James M. Simpson


1961 - 2019
James M. Simpson Obituary
James M. "Jim" Simpson, 57, of Barking, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Oct. 20, 1961, in New Kensington and was a son of Genevieve and the late William Simpson. Jim is survived by his loving siblings, Robert Simpson, Elizabeth (Steve) Topliffe and Lisa (Scott) Wyant; his nieces and nephews, Jason, Leland, Ashley and Aubrey; and countless friends and family. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William and George; his maternal grandparents, Stella and Michael Matis; and paternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Robert Simpson. Jim enjoyed riding his Harley, visiting casinos and watching the Penguins and Steelers. He loved to make people laugh.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, followed by a service at 6 p.m. with Chaplain Reagan Fike-Rager officiating.
Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
