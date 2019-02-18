James McMillan, 82, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. He was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Cheraw, S.C., to the late James and Alberta McIver McMillan. He was employed by Wulfrath Refractory as a custodian for many years until he retired. James enjoyed Motown records, dancing, family and family outings, and he was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John and Eloise McMillan and Alberta Mosley; niece, Tamera Ford; and stepchildren, Carolyn Nabors and Leroy Headen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emma Headen; nieces and nephews, Tammy Moore, Ramona (Mozell) Dawson, Barry (Crystal), Jerome (Anita) and Anthony (Linda) McMillan, Pastor Norman (Terri) Hargraves, Edward Mosley, Nathan (Carla) Thompson, Davone (LaTasha) McMillan, Joshua Simmons and Autumn Patterson; stepchildren, David (Flo), Victor (Threase), Tommy, Reggie and William Headen, Mary (Alvin) Burke, Linda Manley and Barbara (Dennis) Powell; brother-in-law, Paul Mosley; special sister, Darla Louise Smith; also survived by a host of cousins, great-nieces and -nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to noon Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at noon in the funeral home with the Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Burial will be private.