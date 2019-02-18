The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James McMillan


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James McMillan Obituary
James McMillan, 82, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. He was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Cheraw, S.C., to the late James and Alberta McIver McMillan. He was employed by Wulfrath Refractory as a custodian for many years until he retired. James enjoyed Motown records, dancing, family and family outings, and he was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, John and Eloise McMillan and Alberta Mosley; niece, Tamera Ford; and stepchildren, Carolyn Nabors and Leroy Headen. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Emma Headen; nieces and nephews, Tammy Moore, Ramona (Mozell) Dawson, Barry (Crystal), Jerome (Anita) and Anthony (Linda) McMillan, Pastor Norman (Terri) Hargraves, Edward Mosley, Nathan (Carla) Thompson, Davone (LaTasha) McMillan, Joshua Simmons and Autumn Patterson; stepchildren, David (Flo), Victor (Threase), Tommy, Reggie and William Headen, Mary (Alvin) Burke, Linda Manley and Barbara (Dennis) Powell; brother-in-law, Paul Mosley; special sister, Darla Louise Smith; also survived by a host of cousins, great-nieces and -nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to noon Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at noon in the funeral home with the Rev. Ronnie White officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now