James Paul Moran Jr., 58, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 24, 1961, in Kingston, PA., a son of the late James Paul Moran Sr. and Mary Lou (Parson) Moran Coulter. He was also the stepson of James W. Coulter. He was employed as a corrosion engineer at the Naval Research Laboratory, and he also had been a longtime employee of Alcoa. His work took him too many places throughout the world, including Europe, China, Japan and Brazil. He was also an active member of the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM). He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams and loved coaching his daughter's softball team. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Diane (Maguire) Moran; daughter, Catherine Moran; brother, Patrick J. Moran and his wife, Angela, of Arnold, Md.; cousin, Edward W. Parsons and his wife, Karen, of League City, Texas; brothers-in-law, Thomas Maguire, of West Wyoming, Pa., Mark Maguire and his wife, Deborah, of Exeter, Pa., and James Maguire and his wife, Karen, of Franklin Park, N.J.; and nieces and nephews, Nick, PJ, Tim, Kaitlin, Jonathan, Michael, Morgan and Sydney. Friends were received Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers were held Saturday in the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Pet Adoption League, 150 Spring St., Yukon, PA 15698, (www.petadoptionleague.org.) To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.