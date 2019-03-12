|
|
James Orton, 61, of Ford City, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 23, 1957, in Kittanning to Ned Orton and Vera Brock Orton. He was a lifelong resident of the community and employed in the maintenance department at Cook Pacemaker in Parks Township. James was an involved member of Manorville Methodist Church and enjoyed gardening, bicycling and traveling. He is survived by his brother, Richard Orton and his wife Linda, of Washington, Pa.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at MANTINI FUNERAL HOME INC., 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City. Additional visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Thursday at Manorville Methodist Church with Pastor Brenda Schall officiating. Interment will follow in Lawn Haven Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019