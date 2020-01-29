Home

Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
View Map
James P. Rametta Jr.


1942 - 2020
James P. Rametta Jr. Obituary
James P. Rametta Jr., 77, of Vandergrift, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in QLS West Haven Manor, Apollo. Born June 20, 1942, in West Leechburg, he was the son of the late James Sr. and Mary Kostiuk Rametta. A graduate of Vandergrift High School Class of 1960, he had been the previous owner of Rametta Audiology and Hearing Aid Center. Jim had been active with the Boy Scouts of America for more than a decade and had been a 20-year member of the Tarentum Lions Club. He had been a past Vandergrift Council member. He enjoyed playing golf, working in his woodshop, working crossword puzzles and coin collecting. Jim was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Vandergrift. Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer (Brad) Wofford, of Vandergrift; two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Rametta, of Leechburg, and David Rametta, of Vandergrift; six grandchildren; and two brothers, Paul (Sandy) Rametta, of Pleasant Gap, and Robert (Leslie) Rametta, of Church Hill. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Dickey Rametta; and his sister, Mary Lou Powers.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with Father James Loew, OSB as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations in his name be sent to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
