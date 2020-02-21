|
|
James R. Alderson, 90, of Saxonburg, passed peacefully into his eternal home in Heaven Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born May 21, 1929, in Saxonburg, to William J. Alderson and Ida Walker Alderson. Jim owned and operated James Alderson Farm Equipment for 50-plus years, serving the local Western PA farms. He continued selling farm equipment parts well into his 80s after closing the main business. He truly had a passion for farming and farm equipment and was well-known for his equipment knowledge beyond his years of business. He married Ganelle M. Fox Alderson June 28, 1952. After her death Jan. 20, 1989, he then married Edna M. Pfugh Halowell May 25, 1991. He is survived by his five children, Kimber Alderson Jones (Stan), of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Barbara Alderson, of Glenn Rock, Pa., Jill Alderson Ruzich (Ernie), of Mars, James Brent Alderson (Jada), of Butler, and Heidi Alderson Hritz (Aaron), of Blawnox; his stepsons, John Halowell (Maria), of Keller, Texas, and James Halowell, of Youngstown, Ohio; his stepson-in-law, Jack Davis, of Medina, Ohio; his grandchildren, Dustie DiPietro (Brian), Levi Alderson and Ashley Hritz; and his stepgrandchildren, Katherine Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Matthew Halowell (Libby), Nathan Halowell (Jessi), Joshua Halowell, Jacob Halowell and Taylor Halowell. He is also survived by his great-grandaughters, Jada DiPietro and Fiona Halowell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth O'Connor, Bernard Fox, Beverly Fox Chronister, Richard Fox, Wanda McRoberts, Jane Fox, Carrie Butler and Eva Pflugh; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ganelle M. Fox Alderson; his second wife, Edna M. Pflugh Halowell Alderson, Oct. 8, 2017; stepdaughter, Diane Davis; two sisters, Mildred Roenigk and Alice Philips; and two brothers, Howard and Palmer Alderson. A huge thank you to the Concordia Private Care personnel, Denise, Charlene, Jane, Karen, Elaine, Tiffany and Briana, for all their superior care of Dad, allowing him to stay independent. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME, Saxonburg, with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Fred Kison officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.