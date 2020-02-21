Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
View Map

James R. Alderson


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Alderson Obituary
James R. Alderson, 90, of Saxonburg, passed peacefully into his eternal home in Heaven Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. He was born May 21, 1929, in Saxonburg, to William J. Alderson and Ida Walker Alderson. Jim owned and operated James Alderson Farm Equipment for 50-plus years, serving the local Western PA farms. He continued selling farm equipment parts well into his 80s after closing the main business. He truly had a passion for farming and farm equipment and was well-known for his equipment knowledge beyond his years of business. He married Ganelle M. Fox Alderson June 28, 1952. After her death Jan. 20, 1989, he then married Edna M. Pfugh Halowell May 25, 1991. He is survived by his five children, Kimber Alderson Jones (Stan), of Oak Ridge, Tenn., Barbara Alderson, of Glenn Rock, Pa., Jill Alderson Ruzich (Ernie), of Mars, James Brent Alderson (Jada), of Butler, and Heidi Alderson Hritz (Aaron), of Blawnox; his stepsons, John Halowell (Maria), of Keller, Texas, and James Halowell, of Youngstown, Ohio; his stepson-in-law, Jack Davis, of Medina, Ohio; his grandchildren, Dustie DiPietro (Brian), Levi Alderson and Ashley Hritz; and his stepgrandchildren, Katherine Davis, Elizabeth Davis, Matthew Halowell (Libby), Nathan Halowell (Jessi), Joshua Halowell, Jacob Halowell and Taylor Halowell. He is also survived by his great-grandaughters, Jada DiPietro and Fiona Halowell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth O'Connor, Bernard Fox, Beverly Fox Chronister, Richard Fox, Wanda McRoberts, Jane Fox, Carrie Butler and Eva Pflugh; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ganelle M. Fox Alderson; his second wife, Edna M. Pflugh Halowell Alderson, Oct. 8, 2017; stepdaughter, Diane Davis; two sisters, Mildred Roenigk and Alice Philips; and two brothers, Howard and Palmer Alderson. A huge thank you to the Concordia Private Care personnel, Denise, Charlene, Jane, Karen, Elaine, Tiffany and Briana, for all their superior care of Dad, allowing him to stay independent. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME, Saxonburg, with the funeral service to follow at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Fred Kison officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -