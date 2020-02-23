|
|
James Russel Crissman, 90, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz. Born April 8, 1929, in Leechburg, he, his wife and family lived in Vandergrift before moving to Trabuco Canyon, Calif. in 1997 and recently Gilbert, Ariz. Jim served in the Army during World War II. He was an operating engineer for Zimmerman Excavating and Burrell Construction Company before retiring in1993 and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 66. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Betty Valentine Crissman; two sons, James (Wilmington, Del.) and Barry (Gilbert, Ariz.); two daughters-in-law, Cynda and Barbara; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 10 nieces and six nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Samuel Crissman and Grace Woodrow Crissman Lloyd; and two brothers, Robert and Vernon Crissman. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Heart Cry Church, Queen Creek, Ariz. Interment will be at a later date in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Memorial donations may be made to "", Jim's favorite charity.