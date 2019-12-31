Home

James Ray Farster, 72, of Mooresville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. He was born June 28, 1947, in Armstrong and was a son of the late Omar and Irene Mottern Farster. James taught high school math and was a professor and a basketball coach. He was in the education field for more than 40 years. He enjoyed carpentry work. His grandchildren were the love of his life. James is survived by his loving wife, Deborah H. Farster; children, Amy Solman (Fred), Renee Farster-Degenhardt (Nathalie), Brandon Farster (Angela), Kimberly Piper (Brandon), Hilary Kubit and Keith Kubit (Courtney); brother, Dan Farster (Helen); and grandchildren, Braden, Zaila, Maceo, Josie, Molly, Leah, Cade, Brooke, Blake and Ryan.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh. Burial will take place in Lawn Haven Burial Estates, Worthington. CAVIN-COOK FUNERAL AND CREMATORY, Mooresville, is serving the Farster family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
