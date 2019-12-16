|
|
James Robert Hill, 82, of Prospect, peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, Dec. 13, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born July 25, 1937, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late James Clyde and Kathryn Eloise Gibson Hill. Jim was a 1955 graduate of Leechburg High School. He was an active member at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect where he was an assistant minister, and a friend to the Mt. Chestnut Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir. He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and working at Camp Lutherlyn, from where he retired. He had an active social life where he delivered Meals on Wheels, attended church events, worked at Raisley Funeral Home and went to Portersville Prospect Rotary Club, where he received the non-Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow. He is survived by his two daughters, Judith (Brian) Campbell, of Butler, and Mary Pat Hill, of Mountainview, Calif.; two grandsons and four great-grandchildren; and he had 27 years of love and fun with Judith Raisley, of Prospect, and her two daughters and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Judith Defilippi and Daniel Hill, both of Leechburg, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Robert Hill, and his twin sister, Mary Ann Johnson.
Visitation was Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at EDWARD L. RAISLEY FUNERAL HOME, 387 Main St., Prospect. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prospect. Please meet at church. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Burial Estates, Mt. Chestnut.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 386, Prospect, PA 16052; or Mt. Chestnut Presbyterian Church Music Fund, 727 W. Old Route 422, Butler, PA 16001. More information at www.raisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019