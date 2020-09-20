1/1
James R. Knapp Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James R. Knapp Sr., 81, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 12, 1939, in New Kensington, son of the late Wade L. and Zora M. Rhodes Knapp, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell until moving to Natrona Heights in 2009. Mr. Knapp was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver for the City of Lower Burrell for 28 years until retiring in 1993. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by his children, James R. (Brenda) Knapp, Jr., of New Kensington, Jackie L. Knapp, of Tarentum, and Megan (Timothy) Nobilese, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Johnathan (Maura), Christopher, Brandon, Victoria, Ryan and Shane Knapp and Justin (Megan) Nobilese; great-grandson, Emmitt Nobilese, and brother, Joseph (Patty) Knapp, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie May Knapp on Dec. 3, 2015; brothers, Gerald and Donald Knapp; and sister, Alice Nevel. Private visitation, funeral service with Rev. Harold Mele, and interment in Greenwood Mausoleum will be handled by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rusiewicz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved