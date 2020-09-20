James R. Knapp Sr., 81, of Natrona Heights, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 12, 1939, in New Kensington, son of the late Wade L. and Zora M. Rhodes Knapp, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell until moving to Natrona Heights in 2009. Mr. Knapp was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and worked as a truck driver for the City of Lower Burrell for 28 years until retiring in 1993. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid Steelers fan. He is survived by his children, James R. (Brenda) Knapp, Jr., of New Kensington, Jackie L. Knapp, of Tarentum, and Megan (Timothy) Nobilese, of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Johnathan (Maura), Christopher, Brandon, Victoria, Ryan and Shane Knapp and Justin (Megan) Nobilese; great-grandson, Emmitt Nobilese, and brother, Joseph (Patty) Knapp, of New Kensington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie May Knapp on Dec. 3, 2015; brothers, Gerald and Donald Knapp; and sister, Alice Nevel. Private visitation, funeral service with Rev. Harold Mele, and interment in Greenwood Mausoleum will be handled by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com
