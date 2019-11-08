|
James S. "Red" Foley, 93, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 13, 1926, in Pittsburgh, to the late Thomas B. and Theresa Givens Foley and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Burrell/New Kensington area. Mr. Foley was a Marine Corps. veteran of World War II, where he fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a life member of The Marine Corps. League 827, the Lower Burrell American Legion 868, Post 92, Disabled American Veteran's, Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Former Fourth Marine Corps. Division Association. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a machine operator for Union Spring and Manufacturing Co., New Kensington. He had also worked for the U.S. Post Office and as a bricklayer. He enjoyed woodworking, metalworking, spending time with his family and was an avid reader of American history. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth E. McCracken Foley; three sons, David Foley, of Lower Burrell, Daniel (Patricia) Foley, of Ohio, and James Foley Jr., of Lower Burrell; and two grandchildren, Danielle and Jennifer Foley. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Foley, and two sisters, Isabelle Johnson and Marie Lukage.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday by Father Ken Zaccagnini in THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St. Burial with military honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. The MCL No. 827 will conduct services at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made in his name to VA Hospital HJ Heinz Campus. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019