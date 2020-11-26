James (Michael) Satterfield, 76, of Springdale, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born Dec. 18, 1943, to his late parents, James and Ann Satterfield, and had been a lifelong resident of the area. He was a musician by trade and enjoyed talking to friends about anything music-related, listening to music, and was a gifted piano player. Surviving him are his wife, Cassandra Maryanski Satterfield, of Lower Burrell; daughter, Ondra Lee Bachorski, of Leechburg; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment were private and were entrusted to THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
