James Satterfield
1943 - 2020-11-20
James (Michael) Satterfield, 76, of Springdale, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born Dec. 18, 1943, to his late parents, James and Ann Satterfield, and had been a lifelong resident of the area. He was a musician by trade and enjoyed talking to friends about anything music-related, listening to music, and was a gifted piano player. Surviving him are his wife, Cassandra Maryanski Satterfield, of Lower Burrell; daughter, Ondra Lee Bachorski, of Leechburg; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services and interment were private and were entrusted to THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
