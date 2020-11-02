James V. Ambrosi, longtime resident of West Deer Township, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Calif. He was 91 years old. Jim was born Dec. 6, 1928, in the Superior section of West Deer Township, to Angelo and Mary (Profico) Ambrosi. He graduated in 1947 from West Deer High and served during the Korean War with the Army Occupation Forces in Germany. Upon returning stateside, he attended business and barber school on the GI Bill and owned both a barbershop and tax preparation business. In 1954, he married Mary Bordenaro, of Tarentum. Between 1973 and 1982, Jim worked as a coal miner for the Republic Steel Co. When the mine closed, and jobs for men in their 50s were hard to find, he left his lifelong home for California, where he landed a job he loved, working for the City of Mountain View Parks Department at the Deer Hollow Farm. The 150-year-old homestead is an educational center where the public can participate in farming programs. He rebuilt many of the historic structures there during his 10-year tenure. After surviving valve replacement surgery and a quadruple bypass operation at the age of 65, Jim retired with his wife to the town of Healdsburg, in Sonoma County, Calif., where he remained for 26 years, teaching wood carving and actively participating with the local American Legion chapter. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, the National Wood Carvers Association and the California Carvers Guild. He enjoyed wood working, playing cards, acrylic painting and morning coffee at the Downtown Bakery and Creamery on the square in Healdsburg. In 2018, on his 90th birthday, Jim launched a home food business, "Jim's Grits Italiano," to introduce his friends and neighbors to his favorite food: polenta. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mary Rose (Bordonaro) Ambrosi; his daughter, Therese Ambrosi Smith, of Half Moon Bay, Calif.; his brother, Samuel J. Ambrosi, of Winter Park, Fla.; and his sister, Christina M. "Tina" Tegge, of West Deer. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Angelo Jr., Nick and Richard; and his sisters, Lucy R. Grimm and Marion Marmo. At the family's request, there will be no viewing or visitation at this time. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date, possibly this summer when travel is less restricted, and family members can gather. He will be buried in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com
