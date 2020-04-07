Home

James V. Blair


1943 - 2020
James V. Blair, 76, of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, in his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1943, in New Kensington, to the late Milo and Grethel A. Fedders Blair and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Blair worked as a truck driver for Wayne Sell Trucking in Sarver for more than 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, boating, camping and working at his daughter's farm. He was also an avid sports fan, especially football, baseball and hockey. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rose M. Faulkner Blair; two children, James M. (Dawn) Blair and Lisa M. Blair, both of Apollo; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Jamie, James, Shawn and Jacob; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alma Beatty, and brother, Thomas Blair. Private funeral services with the Rev. Harold Mele officiating and burial in Greenwood Memorial Park by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in his name to the . . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
