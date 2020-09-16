1/1
James V. Fabrizi Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Vincent Fabrizi Jr., 82, of Avonmore, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in West Haven Manor, Apollo. He was born Oct. 26, 1937, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late James and Anna Klepo Fabrizi Sr. James was a general contractor in construction in the Pittsburgh area. He was a Civil War buff and enjoyed gardening and liked to paint. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Carol. James is survived by his children, Bobby, Jimmy, Michael, Angel, Kim, Suzie and Jamie; sisters, Connie, Donna, Gloria, Sandy and Patricia; and grandson, Hank. As per James' wishes, all visitation and services were private, as was his burial. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved