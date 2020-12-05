1/1
James Valerio
1936 - 2020-12-03
James "Herky" Valerio, 84, of Richland, formerly of West Deer Township, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Harrison Township, to the late James and Mary (Solomon) Valerio. Herky grew up in West Deer and lived here until he moved to Richland in 1993. He was a 1955 graduate of West Deer High School where he was a three sport letterman in football, basketball and baseball. Following high school, Jim served his country in the Army, achieving the rank of Corporal, and was stationed with the 8th Infantry in Badkreuznach, Germany. Returning from the service, he worked as a coal miner in the Newfield mine until it closed in 1982. He then went to work at Shady Side Academy in the maintenance department until he retired in 1998. While at Shady Side, he was an active sports coach, coaching baseball, soccer and basketball. Jim was a member of Bairdford United Methodist Church, Bairdford, West Deer. Survivors include his wife of 26 years, Joyce E. (Flynn) Valerio; his daughter, Lisa M. (John) Yourish, of West Deer; his son, Mark J. (Cathy) Valerio, of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; granddaughters, Alyssa Yourish, of Hampton, and Jenna Yourish, of Cranberry Township; and his brother, Eugene (Patricia) Valerio, of Butler. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Ann (Grunden) Valerio; and his brothers, Daniel, George, Ralph, Nick and Henry Valerio. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. Friends and family are asked to meet at Bairdford United Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Monday for the funeral service, with the Rev. Jerry Pawloski officiating. He will be privately laid to rest next to his first wife in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. We will be following CDC guidelines and do ask that you wear a mask, social distance and make your visit brief. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
