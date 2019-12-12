|
James Walter Bovard, of Gastonia, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. He was born June 10, 1947, in Kittanning. "Jim" was the son of the late Frank K. Bovard and Mary Eunice James Bovard of Natrona Heights. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by dear aunts, uncles, cousins and great-niece, Annelyse Willsey. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Alberta Rider Bovard; sister, Patricia Ann and Paul Gillette, of Greenwood, Ind.; niece, Sarah and John Healy, of Chandler, Ariz.; niece, Megan and Drew Sager, of Whiteland, Ind.; nephew, Matthew Gillette, of Indianapolis, Ind.; niece, Jennifer and Blake Willsey, of Greenwood, Ind.; sister-in-law, Nancy and Jerry Moss, of Cherryville, N.C.; nieces, cousins, neighbors and friends; and constant companion pet dog, Princess, successor to beloved pets Bandit and Miss Susie. In addition to cherishing his family, Jim enjoyed celebrating with his wife's maternal family at the annual Groves reunions and with Jerry's family at Thanksgiving. After graduating Triangle School of Drafting, Jim proudly served with the U.S. Army in Germany. Throughout the years, he enjoyed meeting and sharing experiences with other veterans at annual Veterans Day dinners at Golden Corral Restaurant. Jim stayed in touch with fellow soldiers, old friends and former colleagues. He loved his neighbors and his phone buddies. After returning to civilian life, Jim traveled south to work as a structural steel draftsman with Owen Steel in Gastonia and later worked in various positions with Gastonia Iron Works, Mitchell and Becker, and other area companies. Jim also served with the Dallas Volunteer Fire Department for a number of years.
Family will receive friends from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at McLEAN FUNERAL DIRECTORS in Gastonia. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Founders Chapel with the Rev. Harold Blankenship officiating.
