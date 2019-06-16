Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for James Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Dixon Sr.


1937 - 02 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James W. Dixon Sr. Obituary
James William "Bill" Dixon Sr., 82, of Oakmont, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his daughter's home in Lower Burrell. Born Feb. 18, 1937, in Oakhill, W.Va., he was a son of the late Paul Edward and Mamie (Radick) Dixon. He was the beloved husband of the late Sodiana R."Rose" Dixon; father of Sharon (Jim) Culley, of Lower Burrell, Lori (Jim) Jackson, of Lower Burrell, and the late James W. Dixon Jr.; father-in-law of Cathie Dixon; grandfather of Shannon Culley, Corey Culley, Jerrad, Joshua, Jordan and Jenna Dixon and Ryan and Kara Jackson; great-grandfather of D.J., Eleanor, Jude, Aria and James Dixon; and brother of Wanda (Bob) Turner. Bill worked for many years in Oakmont as a self-employed TV repair man. He proudly served our country in the Marines and was a member of the Oakmont Elks.
Services and interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell will be private for the family. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Heroes Hunting Camp, 3242 Austin Ave., New Bern, NC 28562.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now