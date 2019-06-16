James William "Bill" Dixon Sr., 82, of Oakmont, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his daughter's home in Lower Burrell. Born Feb. 18, 1937, in Oakhill, W.Va., he was a son of the late Paul Edward and Mamie (Radick) Dixon. He was the beloved husband of the late Sodiana R."Rose" Dixon; father of Sharon (Jim) Culley, of Lower Burrell, Lori (Jim) Jackson, of Lower Burrell, and the late James W. Dixon Jr.; father-in-law of Cathie Dixon; grandfather of Shannon Culley, Corey Culley, Jerrad, Joshua, Jordan and Jenna Dixon and Ryan and Kara Jackson; great-grandfather of D.J., Eleanor, Jude, Aria and James Dixon; and brother of Wanda (Bob) Turner. Bill worked for many years in Oakmont as a self-employed TV repair man. He proudly served our country in the Marines and was a member of the Oakmont Elks.

Services and interment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell will be private for the family. Arrangements are by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Heroes Hunting Camp, 3242 Austin Ave., New Bern, NC 28562. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary