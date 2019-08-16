|
|
James W. Tipton, 87, of Vandergrift, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice. Cabot. He was born April 20, 1932, in Altoona. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Apollo. Jim was a newspaper pressman for the local news citizen paper and had retired from Creps Publication in Indiana. He was a loving son, husband, father and friend. A life member of the VFW Post 556, VFW Veterans Honor Guard, American Legion Post 114, , The East Vandergrift Polish Club, Slovak Club and Lithuanian Club. James served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954. He loved bowling, golfing, dancing, and most of all his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene M. (Huelsman) Tipton; an infant son, James W. Tipton Jr.; and his brothers, Samuel Tipton, John E. Tipton and Paul A. Tipton. Survivors include his children, Karen (Chester) Ciechanowski, Robert A. (Louise) Tipton, Steven J. (Stephanie) Tipton, Teresa (Michael) Tardivo, Charles B. (Chrissy) Tipton, Monica L. (James) Plazio and Bryan J. Tipton; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his brother, Charles B. Tipton; and his sisters, Laura Jane Blasco, Ruth McGarthy and Sarah Sutton.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation. Services will be private with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019