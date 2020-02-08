Home

Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-766-5080
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas P. Kunsak Funeral Home
3552 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Christ Our Savoir, St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
Jamie L. Martinac Obituary
Jamie Lou (DeVita) Martinac, 61, of North Side, formerly of West Deer, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Martinac; mother of Michael M. Martinac; daughter of Pauline M. and the late James A. DeVita; and sister of Kathy DeVita and Sandra (Rich) Galie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Avenue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church). Interment will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.
