Jamie Lou (DeVita) Martinac, 61, of North Side, formerly of West Deer, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert P. Martinac; mother of Michael M. Martinac; daughter of Pauline M. and the late James A. DeVita; and sister of Kathy DeVita and Sandra (Rich) Galie. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Avenue. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Christ Our Savior (St. Cyril of Alexandria Church). Interment will be in Lakewood Memorial Gardens.