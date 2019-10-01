Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Jamie L. Xolo


1982 - 2019
Jamie L. Xolo Obituary
Jamie Lynn Thomas Xolo, 37, of Penn Hills, formerly of Arnold, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in her home. She was born in New Kensington on June 10, 1982, and was a daughter of Gill D. Thomas, of Arnold, and the late Barbara A. Procopio Thomas. Jamie was employed in the customer service department of the Omni William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh. Her favorite time was always enjoyed with her family. Bedsides her father Gill D. Thomas and stepmother Amy S. Thomas, she is survived by her children, Salma Y. Xolo-Thomas and Sofia G. Xolo; and brother, Jason G. Thomas, of Delmont.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until services at 8 p.m. Thursday at RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, Arnold, www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Memorials may be made to Rusiewicz Funeral Home, Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
