Jamie Lynn Thomas Xolo, 37, of Penn Hills, formerly of Arnold, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in her home. She was born in New Kensington on June 10, 1982, and was a daughter of Gill D. Thomas, of Arnold, and the late Barbara A. Procopio Thomas. Jamie was employed in the customer service department of the Omni William Penn Hotel, Pittsburgh. Her favorite time was always enjoyed with her family. Bedsides her father Gill D. Thomas and stepmother Amy S. Thomas, she is survived by her children, Salma Y. Xolo-Thomas and Sofia G. Xolo; and brother, Jason G. Thomas, of Delmont.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until services at 8 p.m. Thursday at RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, Arnold, www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Memorials may be made to Rusiewicz Funeral Home, Arnold.
