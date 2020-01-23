|
|
Jan Charles Nicholson Sr., 81, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born in Pittsburgh on Feb. 22, 1938, was a son of the late James C. and Violet M. Matthews Nicholson and had lived in Lower Burrell the past 52 years. He had previously lived in Cheswick. A millwright, he worked for Woodings Verona Tool Works, retiring after 28 years, and then for Clark Screw Co. in Blawnox as a welder. Jan was a member of Dorseyville Alliance Church and known to be a "Mr. Fix It" who could fix anything. He enjoyed camping and his family was his life, especially his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Virginia L. Erskine Nicholson; children, Jan (Patricia) Nicholson Jr., of Sarver, Jody (Les) Oddis, of Lower Burrell, Timothy (Julie) Nicholson, of Mars, and Jill (Ken) Awes, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Jan (Jamie "Lou") Nicholson III, Jamie "Liz" Nicholson, Jonathan (Stephanie) Nicholson, Daniel Nicholson, Jason Nicholson, Jesse (April) Oddis, Noah Oddis, John, Jennifer and Elizabeth, and Austin, India, Olivia and Nathan Awes; great-grandchildren, Anni and Jaxon Nicholson; and sister, Jean Krieger, of Bethel Park. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Jerald Nicholson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, Arnold. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in Dorseyville Alliance Church, 3703 Saxonburg Blvd., Dorseyville PA 15238 by the Rev. Mark Conklin. Burial will be in Bakerstown Cemetery.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020