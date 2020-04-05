|
|
Jane Ann Kinter, 53, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 30, 1966, in New Kensington, daughter of the late William J. and Barbara R. Davis Glovier, of Venice, Fla., and has been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 20 years having previously resided in Oakmont, Pittsburgh and New Kensington. Jane was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, where she worked as the church youth director since 2007 and led youth mission trips around the United States and internationally. She had served as band parent president, Burrell School Board, and Huston Middle School PTA. She loved the ocean and was an avid fan and lifelong season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Above all else, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, James D. Kinter. April 8, 2020, would have been their 31st wedding anniversary; four children, Zachary, Megan, Daniel and Riley; and brother, Scott (Tracy) Glovier; of Royersford, Pa.; stepmother, Linda Glovier; stepsister, Lori Oertel, of Brackenridge; and stepbrother, Tony Venesky, of Cowansville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold & Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.