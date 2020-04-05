Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Kinter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane A. Kinter


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane A. Kinter Obituary
Jane Ann Kinter, 53, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 30, 1966, in New Kensington, daughter of the late William J. and Barbara R. Davis Glovier, of Venice, Fla., and has been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 20 years having previously resided in Oakmont, Pittsburgh and New Kensington. Jane was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, where she worked as the church youth director since 2007 and led youth mission trips around the United States and internationally. She had served as band parent president, Burrell School Board, and Huston Middle School PTA. She loved the ocean and was an avid fan and lifelong season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Above all else, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, James D. Kinter. April 8, 2020, would have been their 31st wedding anniversary; four children, Zachary, Megan, Daniel and Riley; and brother, Scott (Tracy) Glovier; of Royersford, Pa.; stepmother, Linda Glovier; stepsister, Lori Oertel, of Brackenridge; and stepbrother, Tony Venesky, of Cowansville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold & Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -