Jane A. Runyan, 83, of Cheswick, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in Bayberry Place, Lower Burrell. She was born Oct. 10, 1935, to her late parents, Lee and May Younghans Patterson, and had been a lifelong member of the community. Jane belonged to Grace Community United Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell, where she was very active with church duties. Surviving her are loving husband, Dennie Runyan; daughters, Nancy (Todd) Johnson, of Idaho, and Trish (Jon Erik) Schreiber, of Pittsburgh; son, Jim (Mary) Scobel, of Upper St. Clair; stepchildren, Dennie (Vickie) Runyan, of Cheswick, Patricia (Tom) Harris, of West Deer, Randy Runyan, of Cheswick, Richard Runyan, of Mars, Pa., and Pam (Chuck) Vidik, of Texas; and three grandchildren, Griffin and Sam Schreiber and Abe Scobel. Besides her parents, Mrs. Runyan was also preceded in death by her brother, Don Patterson.
Friends are invited to attend her celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Grace Community United Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell by her pastor, the Rev. Ken Foust. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019