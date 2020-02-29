|
Jane (Planovsky) Adamiak, 90, entered her home in heaven Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, from HarmarVillage in Cheswick. Jane was born in 1929, in Ford City, and lived the greater part of her life in Arnold. Following administrative positions in New York and Pennsylvania, Jane married Rudolph Victor Adamiak "Rudy" in 1951. Together, Jane and Rudy raised their five sons in Arnold until Rudy's premature death in 1980. Not one to stand still while raising their children, Jane volunteered her time at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church selling pierogies, and at St. Vladimir Parochial School as a librarian until its closure in 1978. She volunteered subsequently at St. Joseph Parochial School in New Kensington through 1980, also as a librarian. Later in life, Jane worked as a teacher's aide at H. D. Berkey Elementary School in Arnold until 2018, well into her late 80s. She was most recently a member of Bibleway Christian Fellowship Church. Jane leaves a legacy of five children, 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and also having a profound effect on the lives of many other children through her volunteer work. She was known for her fervent passion for her Christian faith and her "responsibility" to others in servitude to her savior. Jane was giving and caring for the less fortunate throughout her life. She will be missed by her family, friends, fellow parishioners, neighbors and many others that were touched by her outreach. Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Rudolph Victor Adamiak, in 1980; and by her sons, Russell Adamiak, in 2017, and Robert Adamiak, in 2018. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rudolph Raymond (Joyce) Adamiak, of Houston, Texas, Saundra Adamiak, of Ocala, Fla., Ronald (Valerie) Adamiak, of Arnold, and Roger (Jacquelyn) Adamiak, of O'Hara Township. Jane will also be missed by her grandchildren, Ronald Adamiak, of Arnold, Autumn (Mike) Castiglione, of Arnold, Amber Adamiak, of Arnold, Shannon (Forrest) Patterson, of Ocala, Fla., Nicole (Zach) Langston, of Jacksonville, Fla., Justin Adamiak, of Ocala, Fla., Jason Adamiak, of Jacksonville, Fla., Josef Adamiak, of Lakeland, Fla., Matthew (Lauren) Adamiak, of Boston, Mass., Emily Adamiak, of Houston, Texas, and Rudi Adamiak, of O'Hara Township. Jane took particular pleasure in her great-grandchildren, Emma, Eli, Hannah, Jax, Jesslyn, Alex, Nick, Sophie and Abigail. Private services by RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOMES, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL were held for immediate family, and at Union Cemetery where she will be interred until the Second Coming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (http://giftfunds.stjude.org/JaneAdamiak).