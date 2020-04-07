|
|
Jane B. (Bonello) Monahan, 87, of Warrendale, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Caring Heights Nursing Home in Coraopolis. A daughter of the late Dominic and Lucy Bonello, she was born March 18, 1933, in Leechburg. Jane graduated from Leechburg High School in 1951. She attended Ohio University for two years, receiving her associate degree. Jane had been employed as an office manager for R.F. Specialties of PA for 16 years before retiring in 2000. She had previously worked as a secretary for the department head of the Graduate School of Public Health at the University of Pittsburgh. She was also a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. Jane was an avid reader who enjoyed knitting, sewing and crocheting. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Monahan Sr., of Warrendale; her two sons, Thomas M. Monahan Jr. (Mary), of Wexford, and Michael J. Monahan (Donna), of Morgantown, W.Va.; two granddaughters, Megan Ursic (Mike), of Morgantown, W.Va., and Ashley Cooper (Clint), of Austin, Texas; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lance and Finley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Adeline Tarella. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), is assisting the Monahan family with all private funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Her family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Condolences to the Monahan family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.