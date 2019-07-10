Eleanor "Jane" (Glass) Deale, 80, of Hockessin, Del., died suddenly Monday, July 1, 2019, at Christiana Hospital, after a brief illness. Jane is survived by her husband, Theodore R. "Ted" Deale; her sisters, Mary L. Glass, and Dorothy I. Boone (Rawley); and her brother, Johnston A. Glass (Aileen). Also surviving are her nieces, Betsy, (Uy), Ashley, and Reese Nguyen, Jennifer, (Mike), Jack, and Ellie Turek, and Sara, (Sam) and Emma Naduriak. She is preceded in death by her mother, Madeline F. (Ferguson) Glass; her father, Johnston L. Glass; and her nephew, David M. Boone. Jane was born May 5, 1939, in Pittsburgh. She graduated from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania with a degree in elementary education. She continued her education and received her Master's in library science from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh. After graduation, Jane moved to Newark, Del., and accepted a position as a librarian in the Christina School District. Jane continued in this role that she loved until she retired in 2002. Jane was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. She held chapter and state offices. Jane and Ted were married in 1971 at Limestone Presbyterian Church. They created years of memorable moments for family and friends at their Rehoboth Beach home. A true people person, Jane developed lasting relationships with many who considered her to be family. Travel was an important part of Jane's life and her love of flowers sent her to renowned gardens around the globe. Jane and Ted enjoyed their time spent in New England. In addition, Jane enjoyed many adventures in New York City and Europe. Favorite pastimes included attending stage plays, musicals, and, of course, reading.

A service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where Jane previously served as an elder. The Rev. Dr. Nancy Conklin will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jane's life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.readalouddelaware.org and/or Limestone Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, please visit www.dohertyfh.com. 302-999-8277. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019