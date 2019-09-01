|
|
Jane M. "Sue" (Thomas) Lardin, 81, of West Deer Township, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Concordia at Rebecca Residence, West Deer Township, with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Rimersburg to the late David S. and Della B. (Watterson) Thomas. Sue was a 1955 graduate of West Deer High School. She worked as a school bus driver for Fox Chapel and Hampton School Districts, working over 45 years, more recently as a matron on the school bus. She was a member of Deer Lakes Community Church of the Nazarene, West Deer. Sue enjoyed playing bingo and especially spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Joseph "Scotty" Lardin; her daughters, Debra (Mark Walewski), and Tammy (Bob) Siceloff, both of Curtisville; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Tom (Shirley) Thomas, of Curtisville; and her sister, Della (Doll) Cyphert of West Deer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Dave Lardin, June 15, 2003; and her brother, Dale Thomas.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, with the Rev. Richard E. Wise officiating. She will be laid to rest in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributors may be sent to Deer Lakes Community Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 62, Curtisville, PA 15032 or West Deer VFC No. 3, 4372 Gibsonia Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. The family wishes to thank the nursing staff at Rebecca Residence and the Good Samaritan hospice team for the outstanding care they showed to Mrs. Lardin. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019