Jane Scripps Scott Riddle, 89, of Freeport, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, and it is with heavy hearts and much sadness that the family announces her passing. She laid down the worries and cares of this world and answered the call of Christ to come home. She was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Ford City, daughter of the late Rose Marie Trunzo Scripps Baer and Alfonse Scripps. A graduate of Apollo High School, she moved to Freeport in 1953, where she would spend the rest of her life. She devoted her life to her wonderful husband of 47 years, Ronald J. Riddle and to the love of her two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren whom she loved so dearly from her heart. She was a dedicated wife and mother, and a proud grandmother. Her extended family always returned their great love for her. She enjoyed being a homemaker and spending time with her family and friends, gathering at the family cottage in Tionesta, Pa. Jane was a secretary for Fisher's Appliance for many years and also worked at Camerlo's Market, both in Freeport. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Freeport. She enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her fresh baked mini breads which she graciously gave to anyone who visited. She also enjoyed hosting many special family dinners and holiday gatherings. Jane was known as "Miss Janie" and "Grammy" by the many neighborhood children that she loved, and was known for giving $2 bills to all the children in her life including those in her family, in the neighborhood and at the cottage in Tionesta. She will be truly missed by many. Survivors include her two sons, David L. Scott (Cindy), of Freeport, and W. James Scott, Jr. (Denise), of Erie; a sister, Betty Bell, of Summerfield, Fla.; four grandchildren, Jeremy Scott (Amy), of Cibolo, Texas, Jacob Scott, of Punta Gorda, Fla., Jared Scott, of Erie, and Justin Scott (Beth) of Wexford; a sister-in-law, Ruth Boatman, of LaCanada, Calif.; a stepson, James Riddle (Charlene), of Madison, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, W. James Scott in 1965; her second husband, Ronald J. Riddle in 2017; stepfather, Charles L. Baer; stepmother, Olga Scripps; two stepsons, Ronald A. Riddle in 1988 and Eric Riddle in 2017; and two brothers-in-law, Ralph Bell and Jack Boatman.
Honoring Jane's wishes, funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DENNIS J. DAUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME, Freeport, Pa.
It was Jane's request that memorials be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224; or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019