Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory
113 Racetrack Road NE
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
(850) 864-1822
Jane Shebeck Obituary
Jane Shebeck, 92 years young, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Pruitt Healthcare Center in Milton, Fla. She was a longtime resident of Mt. Pleasant. Born in the winter of 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, Jane grew up in the Middle Churches area. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Pleasant Church of God, where she taught Sunday school, was a member of the Ladies Bible Class, taught summer Bible School and sang in the chancel choir. Jane loved good food and socializing, cooking, canning and baking, helping at many church functions, singing, reading her Bible and listening to any Andy Williams or Jim Reeves song, family holiday picnics and gatherings, and babysitting the true joys of her life, her grandchildren. She enjoyed camping, road trips and had a wonderful smile that could light up a room. She was preceded in death by her parents, Olive Kalp Mathews and Bryan Mathews, previously of Mt. Pleasant; her husband, Lawrence Shebeck; and siblings, John (Jack) Mathews, Alverda Leister, both formerly of Mt. Pleasant, Russel Mathews and Anna Mae (Babe) Walthour, both formerly of Greensburg. Surviving Jane is her daughter, La Rinda Shebeck Sanders, of Latrobe; and son, Vaun Shebeck, of Pace, Fla. In addition to her two children, she had five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In their retirement years, Jane and Lawrence relocated to the southern Florida Panhandle to be with their son, Vaun, and his family. In lieu of a viewing or service, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666, Calvary Cemetery, Acme, PA, or Sonrise Mountain Church Camp, 490 Caney Valley Road, Markleysburg, PA 15459. DAVIS-WATKINS FUNERAL HOME, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., has been entrusted with arrangements. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Lawrence, at Calvary Cemetery, Acme.
