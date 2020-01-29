|
|
Janet Arlene (Roofner) Keener, 85, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Home in Cabot. Janet was a loving wife and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She often expressed how proud she felt about having raised her six children and being her husband Dick's wife. Janet was born Oct. 24, 1934, to the late Frank W. and Mary Ellen (Brown) Roofner. She was raised in Worthington, and spent her married life in Hebron, Conn., for 13 years, where she made many lifelong friends, and then many more years in Sarver. During those busy years of child-rearing, she was most often found in the stands watching her children participate in town and high school sports. She loved planning family events, was an avid bowler, then later in life added golf to her list of sports interests. In retirement, Janet and Dick split time between homes in Pennsylvania and Florida for many years. Her husband lovingly referred to her as Punkie and he was always her Rudy. One of their favorite pastimes together was spontaneously getting into the car and driving in a direction chosen by picking E, W, S, or N out of a hat. They would travel until they found something of interest, find a place to stay and adventure for a day or two. They were married for 66 wonderful years while spending a lifetime active in their church. Janet is survived by her husband, Richard W. Keener, whom she married at Fort Jackson, S.C., on July 4, 1953; her children, Donna (Greg) Kammerdeiner, Dan (Debbie) Keener, Randy (Marybeth) Keener, Calvin (Wende) Keener, Marcia (Tim) Keller and Paula (Keith) Motosicky. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Zach (Ann), Jesse (Heather), Kara (Chris), Curt, Craig, Jessica (Eric), Reid, Alec, Sean (Liz), Jackson, Michelle, Levi, Josh, Jacob and Courtney; as well as great-grandchildren, Landyn, Roslyn, Ayden, Owen, Olivia, and Madeline, and she will be joining her little great-grandson, Mason, in heaven. Janet is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Agnes Roofner and Vivian Roofner; she was preceded in death by brothers, Robert, Buster (Barb) and Carl Roofner (Vivian); sisters, Alice (James) Dezort, Emma (Roy) Smith, Maude (Harry) Anker and Vera White. Janet also treasured her husband's family and is survived by Janet (Scotty) Scott, Don, Larry, Keith (Charlotte) and Bill (Judy) Keener, and preceded in death by Myrtle (Clyde) Friend, Marylou Bouch, Pidge (Skip) Turko and Eleanor (Denny) Emery.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St, Freeport, PA 16229. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV officiating. Burial will be held in Lawn Haven Burial Estates in Worthington.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020