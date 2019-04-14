In the early morning of April 7, 2019, Janet A. Semenick passed away in her home, in Phoenix, Ariz. After three long years of suffering and sadness, Janet will be reunited with her late husband, Daniel, in the presence of God. Her family and friends will remember Janet as an intensely loving caregiver that worked tirelessly to make sure everyone she crossed paths with was happy, had a full belly and wore incredibly clean clothes. Janet sacrificed much of her life to care for the needs of her family, never complaining or lamenting about her life's course. Janet's unique mark on this world was the love that she shared with her husband. They were the models of unconditional love and affection and they gave their children and people they came into contact with the idea of what a truly successful marriage looks like. Janet's passing comes with tremendous sadness, but it is equaled by the warm memories we have of her life. Please take a moment and uplift her memory in your thoughts and prayers so she can feel the love for her life that lives inside her friends and family. Janet is survived by her sister, Erin Lenord, her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer Lyn and Mathew Long, her son and daughter-in-law, Daniel R. and Kristen, as well as three grandchildren, Raina and Mason Semenick and Rylan Long. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary