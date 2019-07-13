Janet E. Hunter, 77, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, with her family by her side at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot. She was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Natrona Heights to the late Dorothy M. (McCurdy) and Lawrence E. Bollinger. Janet was employed for many years as an office manager for Highlands Surgical Associates Inc. in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed gardening, going to their family camp and spending time with friends. Janet's greatest love was her family. A kind and wonderful person, her generous spirit and quick wit will be truly missed by all. Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Jack A. Hunter, who passed in 2015. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Amy Hunter, and her daughter, Jennifer Hunter, all of Natrona Heights.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A private funeral service will be officiated by the Rev. Elaine M Hower, pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church, Lower Burrell, and Janet will be laid to rest Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Mt Airy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 13, 2019