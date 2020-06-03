Janet E. (Woods) Lackey, 73, of Spring Church, passed away peacefully, at her home, Monday, June 1, 2020. Born July 29, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Armey) Woods. Janet grew up in the Oak Hill section of Apollo, quietly becoming the strength of her family as she enjoyed a solid foundation of faith and family. She was a 1964 graduate of Apollo High School, and furthered her education by earning a bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Janet was an elementary school teacher for many years in Upper Burrell Elementary. She loved to ride motorcycles, and always enjoyed life. With her team, Mary Sample, Donna Zukas, and Pam Hayhurst, Janet worked very hard to bring "Relay for Life" to the Apollo area. In 20 years, they were able to help raise over three million dollars. Her sense of community was strong, and her kindnesses were well-known throughout Apollo. She was a treasured member of the Apollo Historical Society, bringing her much pleasure. Janet married the love of her life, Richard "Gene" Lackey, and together they owned the Dairy Queen on River Road, providing the area with Dairy Queen treats for well over 50 years. Janet was a member of the Eastern Star, a former member of the Apollo Chamber of Commerce, the Apollo Historical Society, and a lifelong member of Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by brothers, Walter II, Charles E., and Timothy; sisters, JoAnn George, Margaret "Peg" Wolmedorf, and Carol Sells; and niece, Michelle Woods. She is survived by her beloved husband, Richard "Gene" Lackey, whom she married June 7, 1969; sisters, Alva Jean "Jeannie" (Bernie) Blystone, of Elizabeth City, N.C., and Linda (Stanley) Matthew, of Apollo; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and all who loved her dearly. Due to the state mandates regarding the covid-19 pandemic, all immediate services were private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Contributions may be made in Janet's memory to the Apollo Historical Society, or to the ALS Association, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209. To leave a condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 3, 2020.